At least 200 people have been killed in the last four days in a town near El Geneina, capital of the state of West Darfur, in Sudan, as a result of an attack by the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (FAR), after the country’s army withdrew from the region.

The secretary general of the Sudanese Red Crescent, Adam Haroum, said in a statement released this Tuesday (7) that the “FAR committed a massacre in the village of Erdamta, near El Geneina, after the Army withdrew, and that the The initial death toll reached more than 200.”

The West Darfur Emergency Committees, which are made up of unions of doctors and health professionals in the region, said in another statement that “the death toll is over 300.”

Erdamta is seven kilometers from El Geneina and is the location of the headquarters of the 15th Army Division, which withdrew on Saturday (4) with the advance of the FAR, the paramilitaries announced in several videos and statements published on X (formerly Twitter). .

According to Haroum, who fled to Chad, the FAR killed eight members of his family, and another 20 are missing. He said a large number of people were arrested and taken to unknown areas, although more than 20,000 people, mostly women, children and the elderly, managed to cross the border and flee to the Chadian city of Adre.

“The FAR ambushed those fleeing to Chad and killed a large number of them (…) They invaded all the houses in Erdamta, separated women and men and killed most of them, especially the young ones”, he added.

According to the head of the Sudanese Red Crescent, the FAR committed this massacre because the majority of residents in the region are relatives of military personnel.

The United Nations (UN) Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Toby Harrod, described the reports and images from the town of Erdamta as “horrific” and said that “the reports include killings, serious rapes and massacres against civilians, following the control of the area by the FAR”.

MSF says thousands of Sudanese fled to Chad after massacre in Darfur

The NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Tuesday that around 7,000 people crossed the Sudan-Chad border in the first three days of November, due to an increase in fighting in the El Geneina region, in West Darfur, between the Sudanese Army and the FAR.

“In the first three days of November, we saw more arrivals of Sudanese refugees than in the entire previous month: around 7,000 people crossed the border,” said in a statement Stephanie Hoffman, MSF coordinator in Adre, a Chadian city located on the border with the Sudan.

Last weekend alone, MSF teams received 36 injured people, among the thousands of refugees from Sudan, mostly women and children who arrived in Chad “with nothing, as their homes were being destroyed”, according to Hoffman.

MSF director Claire Nicolet lamented that “the humanitarian response is not yet proportionate to the scale of the crisis in eastern Chad”, reiterating her call for “an immediate increase in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable (…) and the guaranteeing access to basic services such as water, medical care, shelter and food”.

The statements from humanitarian sources came on the same day that Saudi Arabia, the United States and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, mediators of the Sudanese conflict, announced a commitment between the army and paramilitaries to take steps to facilitate humanitarian aid and adopt measures for a ceasefire.

The Sudanese Army and the FAR have been at war since April 15, when the paramilitaries rebelled due to disagreements over their integration into the country’s Armed Forces, and in the midst of a transition process following the coup engineered by the military in 2021 .

To date, the violence has killed around 9,000 people and forced more than 6 million people to leave their homes. Another 25 million Sudanese are in urgent need of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.