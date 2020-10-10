The hyperconnectivity that has fueled the coronavirus pandemic has benefited many cybercriminals, targeting an ever-growing target audience: people who telecommute. According to the latest report from the cybersecurity company Check Point, the rise of teleworking is linked to the attacks ransomware —A type of computer virus— which have increased 160% in Spain in the last three months. Spain, which leads the European ranking, is followed by Germany, with an increase of 145% and, far behind, the United Kingdom (80%) and France (36%). The Spanish figure is well above the global average, which in these months has seen these attacks grow by 50% compared to the first half of the year.

Checkpoint has alerted, through a statement that “organizations around the world are in the midst of a massive wave of attacks ransomware”Because the companies that focused all their efforts on establishing remote work infrastructures did not do so by applying the best security measures. Thus, cybercriminals have taken advantage of the fact that the health crisis has driven migration to remote digital environments that do not have adequate protection.

For their part, sources from National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE) ensure that more than a generalized increase in attacks by ransomware, consider that it is “an increase in the use of various types of malware [virus informático] that operate through email ”. However, they also emphasize that they trust the data provided by Check Point.

Jorge Chinea, Head of Reactive Services at INCIBE, explains that the ransomware “It is a digital extortion that is carried out through a malware [virus informático] that hijacks the information the victim has and proceeds to encrypt it and then request a ransom payment ”. Chinea points out that the increasing use of this type of computer virus by cybercriminals is due to its effectiveness in attacking multiple accounts and that it is usually introduced through email.

Never pay

The expert points out that the worst thing that victims of a ransomware is to pay for the information. “If you pay only you will be the object of later attacks and they may ask you for higher figures. You do not negotiate with cybercriminals ”, he emphasizes. Chinea suggests that the first thing to do in this situation is to rely on a cybersecurity company for advice. “INCIBE is responsible for managing this type of incident and that is why we have an email and a free phone for consultations and advice ”, he recommends.

To avoid being in a situation of ransomware, the expert recommends following several measures. “Most of these attacks usually come by email, so you have to know which emails to open and which ones not,” says Chinea. INCIBE has a specific channel to advise companies and individuals on these constant threats in the mailbox. “You also have to keep the security systems – such as the firewall, antivirus and alerts – well updated with the latest version available. In addition, it is advisable to make backup copies of that information that we consider vital and to do it through the storage systems in the cloud that allow to encrypt that information ”, suggests the expert. Chinea recommends the use of the cloud more than external devices, such as a USB memory or a hard disk, since there are types of ransomware capable of infecting these devices the moment they are connected to the infected computer.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.