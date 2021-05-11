The confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in Jerusalem intensified on Tuesday, when Israel launched new airstrikes against the Gaza Strip, killing several militants and civilians, while extremists attacked southern Israel with hundreds of rockets, killing two Israeli women.

Since sunset Monday, 26 Palestinians – including nine children and a woman – have been killed in Gaza, most from airstrikes, local health authorities said. The Israeli army said that at least 16 of those killed were militants.

Rockets fired from Gaza hit homes in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, killing two women. They were the first Israeli deaths in the current wave of violence. At least 10 other Israelis have been injured in the violence since Monday night.

After those deaths, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government decided “increase both the force and the speed of the attacks ” against the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups in the Gaza Strip.

“Now Hamas will receive blows that I did not expect”, he claimed.

Egypt was trying to negotiate a ceasefire, but the new cycle of violence was gathering steam. Even before the deaths of the two Israeli women, the Israeli army said it was sending troop reinforcements to the border with the Gaza Strip and the Defense Minister ordered the mobilization of 5,000 reserve soldiers.

The rocket barrage and airstrikes were preceded by hours of clashes Monday between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, including dramatic clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque complex, a holy site for Jews and Muslims.

The current violence, like previous rounds – including the latest intifada, or uprising -, has been fueled by claims from each side about Jerusalem, which is the emotional core long-standing conflict.

In a sign of growing unrest, hundreds of residents of Arab communities across Israel organized night demonstrations denouncing the recent actions of the Israeli security forces against the Palestinians. It was one of the largest protests by Palestinian citizens in Israel in recent years.

Gaza in ruins. Photo: Reuters

Three wars

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and numerous skirmishes since the militia group took control of Gaza in 2007. Recent rounds of fighting generally end after a few days, often aided by behind-the-scenes mediation by Qatar, Egypt and other governments. .

An Egyptian official confirmed that the country was trying to negotiate a truce. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Israeli actions in Jerusalem had complicated those efforts. A Palestinian security official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the ceasefire efforts.

The reasons for open conflict

The rationale for the resumption of violence does not change. It is the open wound of the unresolved conflict between Jews and Arabs that has ruined and ended Palestinian and Israeli lives. for generationswrites Jereym Bowen, the BBC’s Middle East editor.

This latest episode has occurred due to the tension in Jerusalem, the most acute part of the conflict. The holy places of the Old City they are national and religious symbols. The crises that affect them have often sparked violence.

Triggers for what has happened this time include heavy-handed Israeli surveillance on the Palestinians during ramadan and the controversial efforts by Israeli courts to evict Palestinians from their homes in favor of their being occupied by Jewish settlers.

But other events could have had the same effect. It was a crisis waiting to see what happens, in a conflict that, once again, has been allowed to escalate.

Leaders on both sides have focused on safeguarding their own positions.

The biggest challenge, making peace, has not been taken seriously for years.

Clarín newsroom with information from agencies and BBC News