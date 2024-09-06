Minister is accused of sexual harassment in reports that are made generically in a note from Me Too Brazil; he denies it

Ednéia Carvalho defended her husband, Minister Silvio Almeida (Human Rights), on Thursday (September 5, 2024) against accusations of sexual harassment. According to her, the reports are nothing more than “attacks based on lies and resentment and racism against Silvio”.

The accusations are made in a generic manner in a note from the organization Me Too Brazil. Silvio was accused of sexually harassing several people, including his colleague from Esplanada, the head of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco. Anielle is mentioned in several media outlets, but the Me Too Brazil statement does not mention her name. In a statement (read the full text below)the minister denied the accusations and classified them as “false” and repudiated with “vehemence the lies that are being spread”.

On Instagram, Ednéia stated that the accusations are “absurd” and “have no basis whatsoever”. She said that her husband “He has always been an honest man, who respects all people”.

Ednéia stated that Silvio Almeida “wants serious, committed and dedicated people in the ministry”. One of the publications reads: “Those who left there due to laziness or incompetence are now creating stories to justify their failure.”.

She stated that “a black man, a black woman, are being accused of being arrogant and bossy”. She wrote: “It’s always like this. White people don’t accept black people in power.”.

UNDERSTAND

The accusations against Almeida are reported in a note from Me Too Brazil. He is accused of having committed sexual harassment against several people, including his colleague from Esplanada, the head of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco.

According to Me Too Brazil, the demand was sent by the column of journalist Guilherme Amado, from Metropolisesto confirm the accusations, and the disclosure of the case was made with the consent of the victims, as they work with confidentiality of information.

In a note sent to Poder360 (read below), the organization stated that the women were assisted through the entity’s service channels and received psychological and legal support.

The report published by Metropolises states that the matter is known to several ministers, government advisors and friends of Anielle Franco.

According to this digital newspaper, the heads of some ministries expressed surprise at the allegations, but that, if proven, it would be unsustainable for Silvio de Almeida to remain in government.

THE Poder360 contacted the Minister of Racial Equality by phone, WhatsApp messages and email to ask if she would like to comment on the accusations. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.

Read the full note from Silvio Almeida:

“I absolutely vehemently repudiate the lies that are being thrown at me. I repudiate such accusations with the strength of the love and respect that I have for my wife and my beloved 1-year-old daughter, in the midst of the fight that I wage, daily, in favor of human rights and citizenship in this country.

“Any and all complaints must be substantiated. However, what I see are absurd inferences with the sole intention of harming me, erasing our struggles and stories, and blocking our future.

“I confess that it is very sad to experience all this, it hurts my soul. Once again, there is a group wanting to erase and diminish our existence, attributing to me the behaviors that they practice. With this, Brazil loses, the human rights agenda loses, racial equality loses and the Brazilian people lose.

“Each and every complaint must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law, but for this to happen, the facts must be exposed so that they can be investigated and processed. And not just based on lies, without evidence. I will forward official letters to the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the Office of the Attorney General so that they can conduct a careful investigation of the case.

“False accusations, as defined in article 339 of the Penal Code, constitute “slanderous denunciation”. Such defamation will not be matched by reality. According to recent movements, it is clear that there is a campaign to affect my image as a black man in a prominent position in Public Power, but these will not be successful. This proves the low and vile character of social sectors committed to backwardness, lies and the attempt to silence the voice of the Brazilian people, regardless of partisan views.

“Any distortions of reality will be uncovered and held accountable. I will always fight for the true emancipation of women, and I will continue to fight for their future. False defenders of the people want to take away the one who represents them. They are trying to erase my history with my sacrifice.”

Read the full statement from Me Too Brazil:

“The organization defending women victims of sexual violence, Me Too Brasil, confirms, with the consent of the victims, that it received complaints of sexual harassment against Minister Silvio Almeida, of Human Rights. They were assisted through the organization’s service channels and received psychological and legal support.

“As is often the case in cases of sexual violence involving perpetrators in positions of power, these victims faced difficulties in obtaining institutional support to validate their complaints. In view of this, they authorized confirmation of the case to the press.

“Victims of sexual violence, especially when the perpetrators are powerful or influential figures, often face obstacles in getting support and having their voices heard. Because of this, Me Too Brazil plays a crucial role in offering unconditional support to victims, even if this involves facing great forces and influences associated with the power of the accused.

“Reporting is the first step towards holding an aggressor legally accountable, demonstrating that no one is above the law, regardless of their social, economic or political position. Reporting an aggressor in a position of power helps break the cycle of impunity that often protects them. Public reporting exposes abusive behavior that is sometimes covered up by institutions or networks of influence.

“In addition, exposing a powerful alleged abuser can encourage other victims to break their silence. In many cases, abuse does not occur in isolation, and reporting it can pave the way for others to seek justice as well.

“For Me Too Brazil, all victims are treated with the same respect, neutrality and impartiality, with an approach based on the victims’ traumas. In the same way, we treat aggressors, regardless of their position, whether a worker or a minister.”

