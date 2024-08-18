There are 15 victims from the same family; Israel says it bombed Hamas fighters and Hezbollah weapons depot

At least 25 people were killed on Saturday (Aug. 17, 2024) during new Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, according to local authorities. This comes as the United States, Qatar and Egypt try to reach a ceasefire agreement in the region. The information is from AFP.

The Gaza Strip Civil Defense, run by Hamas, reported that 15 members of the Ajlah family, including children and teenagers, were killed in the bombing.

“Around 1am [horário local], 3 missiles hit the house. Most of the people there were children and women.”said Ahmed Abul-Ghoul to AFP.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that it had eliminated fighters from Hamas and other extremist groups in Rafah and Khan Yunis, areas in the south and center of the Palestinian territory.

In Lebanon, the attack killed 10 Syrian citizens in Nabatieh, in the south of the country. Israel said it had bombed a Hezbollah weapons depot there.

AGREEMENT BETWEEN ISRAEL AND HAMAS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday (August 18) with the aim of stepping up diplomatic pressure to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza this week and end the bloodshed between Israel and the extremist group Hamas.

On his 10th trip to the region since the war began in October, Blinken will meet on Monday (Aug. 19) with senior Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a State Department official said.

Negotiations to reach an agreement for a truce and the return of hostages held in Gaza were now at a “turning point”a Biden administration official told reporters en route to Tel Aviv, adding that the secretary of state would emphasize to all parties the importance of seeing this deal through to completion. “We believe this is a critical moment.”