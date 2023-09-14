Home page World

Constantin Schreiber had to endure a lot of criticism for his novel; most recently in the form of a cake on the face. He therefore doesn’t want to say anything more about some topics.

Munich – A journalist and expert on Islam who no longer wants to use the word “Islam” in public. Tagesschau spokesman Constantin Schreiber drew this conclusion from an incident at the end of August. At a reading for his new book at the Friedrich Schiller University in Jena Supporter of a left-wing radical group with a cake in the face pressed. In protest against Schreiber’s Islamophobic stance, as it was said.

“I won’t do that anymore”: Constantin Schreiber will silence himself in the future

“I will no longer comment on anything that has even the remotest connection to Islam,” said the Tagesschau spokesman in an interview with the Time. His boycott applies to talk show requests and other statements. The author and journalist also wants to avoid the topic in his books in the future. “I’m not doing this anymore,” he says decisively after the criticism against him recently culminated in a sticky incident.

The activists justify the accusation against Schreiber, who has come into contact with the topic of Islam several times both privately and professionally and who lived in Muslim countries for several years, in his books. The Tagesschau speaker and author has published seven works since 2010. A debate broke out after his novel “The Candidates” (2021), in which a young refugee from Lebanon is about to be elected Chancellor in Germany.

The book was full of images of the enemy and described a “hostile takeover of Germany by Muslims,” they criticized taz then scribe for his work in their review. You don’t want to give an “author of racist hate pamphlets” a platform, is the message from the activists who are reviving the political debate about Schreiber with their cake attack.

Tagesschau spokesman Schreiber wants to free himself from “toxic discussion”.

The Tagesschau spokesman said in the interview with the Tagesschau spokesman that he originally went into journalism because he enjoyed debates Time. “But I didn’t expect that at some point I would be drawn into discussions that were so toxic that they spilled over into real life,” says Schreiber.

He has experienced borderline criticism and incidents in his private life several times: In the interview, Schreiber now reports hostility and threats. For example, a taxi driver is said to have meaningfully said goodbye to him after dropping him off at home with the words “Now I know where you live.”

The cake attack seems comparatively harmless, a “childish act and an attempt to attract attention,” is what Schreiber calls the incident that led him to his decision. “I don’t want that negativity in my life,” he says.

“Is constantly being evaluated and sorted”: Tagesschau spokesman complains about a lack of freedom of expression

Back in the spring, Schreiber, who has been one of the main speakers on the Tagesschau since 2021, spoke about political debates and the lack of freedom of expression. “You can no longer escape politics,” Schreiber told the newspaper at the time South German newspaper. Every topic today is characterized by “political-ideological debates”. Be it sport, culture, nutrition or travel – no matter what you talk about, you are “permanently evaluated and sorted,” said Schreiber in April 2023.

In conversations with colleagues and other journalists, he also feels “a caution when it comes to polarizing debates.” His conclusion: It’s better to say nothing at all than to say the wrong thing; or being misunderstood. “Whether this is a win for freedom of expression is another question,” said the Tagesschau spokesman. The news program was also criticized for questionable wording, for example: a real shitstorm broke out when the daily news program talked about a “person giving birth” instead of “mother”. (rku)