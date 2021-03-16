The San Javier Local Police arrested two young people on Sunday who were caught stealing from cars parked on public roads. In addition, during the arrest, one of those implicated threatened to kill and assaulted an agent, for which he was accused, in addition to robbery, of resisting and attacking authority.

The events took place at dawn, when a taxi driver informed Room 092 that he had seen two young men stealing from inside two cars parked on Sevilla Street. When the patrol arrived in the area, the suspects had fled. The two vehicles were examined by the police crew who found that they showed signs of having been the subject of a robbery.

The policemen began a search in the surroundings and observed two people in La Coruña street manipulating the doors of parked cars, heading towards Taibilla avenue. There they noticed the police presence, so they started a running getaway, but were intercepted. During the arrest, one of the suspects began to yell and threaten an agent saying: “I am looking forward to crossing with you to kill you; I know where you live, I know where you move, and I have you under control ». He also hit the policeman with his elbow in the face. Faced with strong resistance, several agents had to intervene to reduce. Finally, the detainees were transferred to the Santiago de la Ribera Civil Guard barracks.