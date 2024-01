Houthi militiamen during a meeting at the end of military training, in Sanaa, Yemen, this Thursday (11) | Photo: EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Iran warned this Friday (12) that bombings by the United States and the United Kingdom against Yemen are fueling insecurity and instability in the region and called on the international community to take measures to prevent the spread of the conflict.

“These arbitrary attacks will have no other result than to fuel insecurity and instability in the region,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani in a statement, who harshly condemned the attacks against their Houthi allies in Yemen.

Kanani classified the attacks as an “arbitrary action, a clear violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a violation of international law.”

Furthermore, he attributed them to the support of the United States and the United Kingdom for the “war crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people during the last 100 days”.

The Iranian spokesman did not, however, mention the Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea in recent months, justifying the bombings against military targets in Yemen.

The United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, New Zealand and Korea issued a joint statement in which they stressed that the action was taken in defense of international trade and those transiting through the Red Sea, through which circulates almost 15% of global maritime trade.

Following the bombings against Yemen, the Houthis declared an “open war” against the United States and the United Kingdom and said they had launched a wave of missiles at their warships in the Red Sea, where these two countries lead a naval coalition to protect merchant ships on the sea route. (With EFE Agency)