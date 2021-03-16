The most risky job of the historian is trying to explain to people outside the trade that honesty is above an objectivity, as demanded as it is impossible. And such a budget entails major inconveniences. Such as the one to point out the resounding changes in the appreciations about facts, situations and, especially, individuals or characters, previously valued.

Obviously, few like to be exposed before remarks like: “You didn’t say that before” or, more relativistically: “horribly, in other times that seemed acceptable (which is not the same as normal)”. We prefer to be amazed that everything was always the same to ourselves without considering how we change and mutate our valuations. And because we change, incontestable issues are made that are not original findings of the present. If we did not sin of ignorance.

Today, the Spanish Monarchy, from which we got rid – not without inconveniences and becoming a land of civil wars later – that once so admired monarchy suffers attacks and few leaders dust off the photos with Juan Carlos I, being too many who recognize the hand of the dictator Franco in his enthronement.

But even when it comes to civic virtue and institutional decorum, we eat breakfast with precisely what we already knew: that the easygoing monarch, so affable, benefited from very dubious finances and was disrespectful of his marriage vows. Money and morals, matters as variable as they are avoidable.

Why be surprised that it was not our own dissimulation? The warnings were not lacking, discreet but not secret, and they were heard if – leaving the herd – we tried to clean the earwax, because those warnings thundered. But we preferred to ignore them.

And there we began to be us, who still cannot blame another distant, expired and deceased generation, who must explain this instability in the assessments. The Spanish citizenship consented, except for honorable exceptions, which now seems to be scandalizing. And from these shores, with an obsequious, not to say submissive demeanor of ex-colonies, we crave the autographed photo to the annoying question. All Argentine rulers from the mid-70s until yesterday, did not miss the opportunity to have an audience with someone crowned that we cannot despise now, hiding ourselves in his decrepitude, as doubtful as before inconceivable. “If he was a friend …”.

It speaks of our lax conscience proclaiming now like pristine Adams what we cannot assure beyond the individual conscience either. The teaching is in caution and moderation, although now it prevents us from celebrating. But the past is hopeless and throws us into new situations where we can act accordingly. Because this is History and it does not reach the fragile and fickle memory, casquivana it.

Mariano Eloy Rodríguez Otero is Director of the Institute of History of Spain, “Dr. Claudio Sánchez-Albornoz ”(UBA)