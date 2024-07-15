In a series of events that have shaken the international community, the recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, who was wounded by a sniper during a rally in Pennsylvania, is just the latest in a long list of failed attacks on politicians around the world.

According to the criteria of

Attacks against politicians around the world

One of the most notorious cases occurred on June 6, 2014, when Abdullah Abdullah, a presidential candidate in Afghanistan, escaped a suicide bombing in Kabul that resulted in the deaths of four people.

Similarly, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived an explosion during an election rally in Bulawayo on 23 June 2018.

06/09/2018 – Jair Bolsonaro suffers attack during campaign in Juiz de Fora Five years ago, then presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro was ousted during a campaign in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais. He was wounded in the stomach by Adélio Bispo de Oliveira,… pic.twitter.com/utYbBRDYLr — Journey to the Past (@viagempassado) September 6, 2023

In Latin America, Jair Bolsonaro, while a presidential candidate in Brazil, was stabbed on September 6, 2018, which forced him to be hospitalized for a considerable time. Meanwhile, Iván Duque, president of Colombia between 2018 and 2022, avoided a shooting attack on his presidential helicopter near the border city of Cúcuta on June 25, 2021.

In the Middle East, Mustafa al-Kazemi, Prime Minister of Iraq since May 2020, was targeted by a drone bomb on 7 November 2021, and in Haiti, Prime Minister Ariel Henry was nearly killed in a shooting on 1 January 2022 during a national event. In Sudan, Abdallah Hamdok survived an explosion in 2020.

In other incidents, Alejandro Giammattei, president of Guatemala since January 2020, emerged unscathed from a shooting attack on July 30, 2022, and Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández, then Vice President, survived an assassination attempt when a gun misfired at close range on September 1, 2022.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan (August 2018 – April 2022) was shot during a protest on 3 November 2022, and in Japan, Fumio Kishida had to be evacuated following an attempted bomb attack on 15 April 2023.

Breaking News… Failed assassination attempt against Cristina Fernández de Kirchner

A man tried to shoot the Argentine vice president and fired the gun without firing a shot, just 20 centimetres from her face, as she was returning home. #MorelDigital pic.twitter.com/PtvpiBOm2o — Eddy Morel 🇩🇴 (@MorelDLeon) September 2, 2022

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen were also targeted in 2024.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.