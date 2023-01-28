View of the graffiti, already cleaned, on the wall of the main entrance of the Italian consulate that suffered an act of vandalism.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, denounced yesterday the acts of vandalism registered on Friday against the country’s general consulate in Barcelona and the burning of a diplomatic vehicle at the service of the Embassy in Germany, registered days before. She dismissed these incidents as “troubling acts of violence.”

The Rome Prosecutor’s Office is awaiting the necessary information to launch an investigation into these incidents, which followed the burning, on December 2, of the vehicle of the first counselor of the Italian Embassy in Athens, Susanna Schlein. At that time, the transalpine prime minister publicly expressed her suspicions about the actions of “anarchist groups.”

“I sent my solidarity and that of the Italian Government to the First Counselor of the Italian Embassy in Berlin, Luigi Estero, for the attack that set fire to his car in the German capital,” Meloni declared. «To this episode is added the raid of our General Consulate in Barcelona with acts of vandalism. The Government is following these new cases of violence against our officials and diplomatic representations with concern and attention”, according to statements collected by the newspaper ‘L’Stampa’.

On Friday night, around 10:30 p.m., the Mossos d’Esquadra received a notice and went to the transalpine consulate, on Aribau street in Barcelona, ​​and found “graffiti and damage to external furniture,” sources from the Catalan Autonomous Police. The first investigations point to a protest act “against the Italian Government” and the agents are looking for the alleged or alleged perpetrators of the act.

The Foreign Minister of Rome, Antonio Tajani, has already contacted the embassy in Berlin and the consulate in Barcelona to express “his solidarity” in the face of these acts and asked “that the dynamics of these criminal acts be clarified as soon as possible ». He has also ordered the immediate start of verification procedures and strengthening of the diplomatic headquarters and the personnel involved. “In all cases, fortunately, no injuries were reported among diplomatic personnel,” he congratulated himself.