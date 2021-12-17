“Every year, the number of crimes linked to damage to the environment increases on average by 5%”, this is the complaint of the Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius. In Spain, it is Title XVI of the Penal Code that includes the protection of the environment and establishes the penalties for “crimes related to spatial planning and urban planning, the protection of historical heritage and the environment.”

A growth percentage that is also reflected in Spain, although since 2017 it has skyrocketed. According to figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), in that year 72 crimes against “natural resources and the environment” were registered; twelve months later, the number grew by 9.72% to reach 79 offenses at the end of 2018. However, the largest difference was recorded in 2019 when it grew by 11.39%.

European regulations state in its directives that “any act that violates environmental legislation and causes significant damage or risk to the environment or human health is considered a crime against the environment.”

The review proposed by Brussels is to provide “legal clarity” to the environmental crimes already foreseen, but also seeks to expand the list to include other pernicious actions such as the illegal trade in wood, the illegal scrapping of ships or the extraction of water without authorization.

At present, after the update of the Penal Code in 2015, environmental crimes in Spain are punishable by imprisonment from six months to two years, but if “they could seriously damage the balance of natural systems” the penalty is raised from two to five years in prison.

But, European leaders want to go further and seek a formula for member states to reformulate their regulations to increase the punishment of offenders up to ten years of deprivation of liberty in the most serious cases that may cause death or injury to the person. population and, in addition, more economic sanctions.

“The environment knows no borders but crimes against it have negative effects throughout the member states,” says the vice president of the Community Executive and head of Justice, Vera Jourova.

Repair the damage



Beyond economic or criminal punishment, the European Commission wants to take a step forward in terms of fines for offenders. The new rule, as presented by its promoters in Brussels, would include other forms of sanction such as the obligation of the polluter to repair the damage caused to nature, while in the case of companies it would mean the prohibition of access to tenders or public funds and , in addition, the withdrawal of administrative permits.

Last year, Seprona, the Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard, pointed out that in all of 2019, the year before the pandemic, a total of 4,234 people were arrested and investigated for environmental crimes. In addition, in that same period, more than 107,000 administrative offenses were processed and 4,089 crimes against the environment were investigated.

The crimes, according to data from the Civil Guard, that have increased the most are those related to fraud and water distractions and crimes of animal abuse. In his memory, for its part, the State Attorney General’s Office collects that the Spanish courts issued a total of 57 convictions in environmental matters in 2019, also condemned 290 crimes against flora and fauna, 136 for forest fire and 293 for mistreatment of domestic animals.

Numbers that, despite the arrival of SARS-CoV-2 and the total confinement of practically half a year, are growing. In 2020, Spanish courts issued a total of 60 convictions for crimes against the environment, 232 for flora and fauna, 63 for forest fire and 197 for mistreatment of domestic animals.

This information is framed in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 15.