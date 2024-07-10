Belarusian and Chinese national flags are flying, dozens of soldiers from both countries are standing on a military training ground near the city of Brest on the border with Poland. They are separated by origin, although they have been training together since Monday. It is supposed to be an anti-terror exercise. But on Belarusian state television, the Monday evening news anchor emphasises that the location for the exercise “near Belarus’ western border” was not chosen by chance. After all, “the situation on our external borders is far from calm”. Then a Belarusian special forces commander has his say. He says that the experience of “the past two years” will be taken into account in the exercise. This could refer to the war in Ukraine, but remains vague.