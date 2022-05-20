The thirteenth stage will start in a historic Italian cycling city. Sanremo is known to every cycling enthusiast as the finish place of the Milan-Sanremo monument. Today, however, we start from the well-known coastal town. It could very well be another stage for the refugees. At the start of the stage there is a lot of climbing, after which the course is largely flat until the riders are faced with a false flat in the last two kilometers. • Stage 13: Sanremo – Cuneo. • Start at 13:20 and expected finish around 17:15. • Juan Pedro López is still in the pink jersey. • Opportunities for escapees and strong sprinters.

#Attackers #start #immediately #start #Sanremo