The 24-year-old man arrested for stabbing writer Salman Rushdie has previously spoken positively about Shiite extremism, news channel NBC New York reports citing sources within the police investigation. Matar is suspected of assault and attempted murder.
“He was charged last night on the basis of these suspicions and taken into pre-trial detention without bail,” said the Chautauqua Public Prosecutor’s Office. Matar is officially charged with ‘attempted second-degree murder’, which means that, according to the OM, he deliberately wanted to kill someone, but without premeditation. In the Netherlands that would amount to attempted manslaughter.
The suspect, who was arrested shortly after the stabbing incident, recently lived in Fairview, New Jersey. He had a false driver’s license in his pocket when he was arrested. On social media, Hadi Matar is said to support extremism, as well as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, according to the initial findings of the police investigation. A direct link between the suspect and Iran’s elite military corps is unknown.
The suspect’s father is said to be from Lebanon. According to the mayor of the southern Lebanese town of Yaroun, the father is from there. Matar’s parents, he said, moved to the United States at some point. The suspect was born in California and would also have grown up in the US. The motive of the arrested man is still unclear.
devil verses
Rushdie, 75, was stabbed yesterday during a lecture in Chautauqua, New York. He is on a ventilator and is likely to lose an eye, his literary agent reported. Rushdie is unable to speak and is reported to have severely damaged nerves in his arm as well. The writer was also stabbed in the liver.
Rushdie has been facing threats because of his book since 1988 The Devil’s Verses, which is considered blasphemous by many Muslims. It is not yet clear whether he was injured because of his novel. The publication of the controversial book led to protests in Iran in the 1980s.
The then ruler of that country, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa against the author in February of 1989, a death sentence. He called the book “blasphemous” and “an affront to Islam.” Khomeini also condemned the author as an apostate, a crime punishable by death.
Three million
Khomeini put a $3 million dollar price on Rushdie’s head. He once called the fatwa “more of a rhetorical cry than an actual threat” and also said there was no evidence yet that people were interested in the reward.
Rushdie was forced to go into hiding for years after the fatwa was issued. A bomb attack was also planned, but it failed. The Dutch publisher of Salman Rushdie, Pluim, will reprint and republish older work by the author, including his best-known and most controversial book The Devil’s Verses.
‘Right now important’
Pluim will bring the translation of Rushdie’s new novel in February next year Victory City from. In addition, the publisher will ensure that Midnight Children, The Devil’s Verses and Joseph Anton be available again as soon as possible. “Especially now it is important that his work can be read,” said Pluim, who also said he was “dismayed” by the attack on the author.
Salman Rushdie is a great writer with an extensive body of work. His magic-realistic novels reflect our society. He makes use of all the resources that literature offers him. When his work gives rise to such a crime, thinking stops. We hope for a speedy recovery,” the publisher said.
