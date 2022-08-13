“He was charged last night on the basis of these suspicions and taken into pre-trial detention without bail,” said the Chautauqua Public Prosecutor’s Office. Matar is officially charged with ‘attempted second-degree murder’, which means that, according to the OM, he deliberately wanted to kill someone, but without premeditation. In the Netherlands that would amount to attempted manslaughter.

The suspect, who was arrested shortly after the stabbing incident, recently lived in Fairview, New Jersey. He had a false driver’s license in his pocket when he was arrested. On social media, Hadi Matar is said to support extremism, as well as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, according to the initial findings of the police investigation. A direct link between the suspect and Iran’s elite military corps is unknown.

The suspect’s father is said to be from Lebanon. According to the mayor of the southern Lebanese town of Yaroun, the father is from there. Matar’s parents, he said, moved to the United States at some point. The suspect was born in California and would also have grown up in the US. The motive of the arrested man is still unclear.