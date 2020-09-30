A Pakistani citizen who attacked people outside the former Charlie Hebdo editorial office last week has been charged with attempted murder as part of an attempted terrorist attack by court order, France-Presse reported.

He confessed to attacking Charlie Hebdo’s editorial office and setting fire to the office for republishing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, which “infuriated him.” To do this, he bought a meat chopper and several bottles of technical alcohol.

In the Pakistani’s apartment, videos were found of the demonstrations of Islamists in Pakistan, which were caused by the publication of Charlie Hebdo, as well as a recording in which he talks about the reasons for his attack.

The attacker, however, did not know that after the terrorist attack in January 2015, when armed Islamists shot 12 people, the editorial office moved to a new location, the location of which is kept secret.