A 56-year-old suspect in an attack on an ambulance post was detained in Domodedovo

A 56-year-old man was detained in Domodedovo, Moscow Region, and is suspected of attacking an ambulance post and killing a driver in the Vostryakovo microdistrict. Olga Vradiy, a representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) for the Moscow region, reported this to Lenta.ru.

According to the investigation, on Friday, February 2, a conflict arose between the suspect, who was intoxicated, and the driver of the territorial center for disaster medicine of the Moscow region, who was on duty, due to personal hostility. During the argument, the suspect fired a flare gun at the victim, who did not survive due to his injuries.

During operational search activities, the man was detained by operational officers and taken to the investigative department. Investigators and forensic scientists are currently examining the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Earlier, a source of Lenta.ru reported that in Vostryakovo, near Moscow, an unknown person attacked an ambulance post, started shooting and fled. He shot the driver and ran away. The victim did not survive.