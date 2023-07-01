The Essex County Sheriff’s Office stated that the wild wolf attack occurred at three o’clock in the afternoon near a public park designated for dogs in the county, according to the American “Fox News” network, Saturday.

In addition to the two injured, the wolf attacked a dog in the area, injuring it.

Local reports stated that it is believed that a third person, a woman, was bitten by a wolf, but there is no additional information about her health condition.

The girl was taken to hospital, and the nature of her injury was not immediately known.

The provincial police chief said the park was closed after the incident for one day, and visitors to the area were advised to be very careful.

This came after he confirmed that an aggressive “coyote” wolf had been spotted in a reserve in the county, and police believed it had “rabies” because it was wandering alone.

The wolf, which is known by many names, including “Coyote”, howls at night, striking fear in the hearts of many.