As the war in Gaza continues, tensions in the West Bank are also increasing. Dozens of people have been killed in the area since October 7. The Palestinian residents are even more often attacked and displaced by armed Israeli settlers. Colonist Akiva van Koningsveld and Palestinian Mounir Marjieh live there. “I am also armed, which makes me feel safer,” says Akiva.

#Attacked #expelled #Palestinian #residents #West #Bank #trapped