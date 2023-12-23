DThe actor Charlie Sheen, known for his role in the American sitcom “Two and a Half Men”, was physically attacked in his home in the posh town of Malibu in the American state of California. As the police announced on Friday, a suspicious woman was arrested. According to celebrity website TMZ, it was a neighbor of the star.

Officers were called to the series star's home because there had been an assault, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said. After contacting those involved, officers identified Sheen “as a victim of an attack.” The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, use of force and residential burglary.

Sticky liquid on Sheen's car

According to the celebrity website TMZ, the attacker is a neighbor of the star. Accordingly, the 47-year-old broke into Sheen's house and attacked him when he opened the door. “She allegedly ripped Charlie’s shirt and attempted to strangle him,” the report said. Accordingly, the 58-year-old was examined by rescue workers, but he was not taken to hospital.

According to TMZ, there have been previous arguments between the two neighbors. In previous incidents, a sticky liquid was said to have been sprayed on Sheen's car.

Sheen became known for his leading role in the award-winning anti-war film “Platoon” and his role in “Wall Street” alongside his father Martin Sheen. The once highest-paid series actor in the world made headlines for years because of his alcohol and drug excesses. In 2015 he made his HIV infection public.