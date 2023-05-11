Home page World

Jacob von Sass

A 24-year-old man breaks the jaw of a Kassel tourist on Schinkenstraße in Mallorca. The perpetrator runs over the toe of another vacationer.

S’Arenal – The party season at Ballermann in Mallorca has hardly started when two German tourists from near by are attacked kassel came. A 24-year-old driver broke the jaw of one of the two young men. He hit another man’s foot with his car, breaking his toe. According to the Spanish police, the perpetrator has now been arrested.

A few days earlier, the two holidaymakers had flown to the Mediterranean island with three other friends for a party weekend. The brutal attack took place while they were walking along the famous Ham Street in the party town of S’Arenal. The five men were about to go from the “Bierkönig” to the “Rutschbahn” restaurant when two cars approached at high speed. One of the two had to brake hard because two of the Kassel tourists were still on the road.

Brutal attack on Kassel tourists at Ballermann: “He was unconscious and did not breathe”

One of the two men then started screaming, causing the 24-year-old driver to roll down his window and spit on him. He then got out of his car and hit one of the vacationers. The attacked man hit his head on the pavement and lay motionless. “He has not been breathing for a long time and was unconscious,” police said. He was taken to a hospital in Mallorca, where doctors diagnosed a broken jaw.

Another vacationer from the group wanted to prevent the attacker from escaping. The 24-year-old offender drove his car over his toe, breaking it. He also had to be treated by a doctor afterwards. The police were able to arrest the attacker. He now has to answer for bodily harm and property damage. (Jakob von Sass/dpa)

