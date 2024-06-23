A woman attacked by wolves while jogging in a park in the Paris area. The 36-year-old, hospitalized in intensive care, was attacked in Thoiry park, in an area that is home to around 800 animals and which can only be crossed by car. The woman, who allegedly invaded the territory reserved for animals, was attacked by 3 Arctic wolves who bit her in the neck, back and leg. Thoiry park is about 40 km from Paris.

The structure offers accommodation not far from the areas where bears and wolves move freely: electrified fences separate the areas, according to news released by France Info. “We don’t know if the guest made a mistake or if there was a problem with the signs”, the words of an anonymous agent to Le Parisien.