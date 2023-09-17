Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/16/2023 – 18:01

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and other authorities spoke out on social media this Saturday, the 16th, lamenting the death of the girl Heloísa dos Santos Silva, aged 3, shot during an approach by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) in Baixada Fluminense, in Rio. Last week, the PRF reported having opened proceedings to investigate the case.

“Little Heloisa dos Santos Silva, aged 3, died today, shot by someone who was supposed to take care of the population’s safety. Something that cannot happen. The pain of losing a daughter is so great that there is no name for this loss. There is nothing to console. My condolences and solidarity with the parents and other family members”, published the president this Saturday, 16.

Heloísa was shot in Arco Metropolitano do Rio de Janeiro, in the region of Seropédica, Baixada Fluminense, on the night of Thursday, 7th, during an approach by the PRF. The child was inside the family car when she was shot. One of the shots hit the child’s spine and head.

According to the victim’s relatives, PRF agents opened fire on the family’s vehicle, hitting Heloísa in the head and spine. In addition to her, her father, mother, 8-year-old sister and an aunt were in the car. Heloisa was hospitalized for almost 10 days, but did not survive and died this Saturday. She is the 11th child or teenager killed this year in Rio de Janeiro.

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, published the PRF’s message of condolence and said that the administrative process on the case was initiated on the same day that the girl was shot. Dino also stated that there is already a police investigation in the PF, which will be sent to the Federal Public Ministry and the Courts. “My decision can only be issued at the end of the process,” wrote the minister.

Gilmar Mendes says that PRF ‘deserves to have its existence rethought’

Minister Gilmar Mendes, dean of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), stated that the PRF needs to have its existence rethought when remembering the death of mechanic Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, aged 38, after an approach by the PRF, in June 2002. He was placed in the vehicle’s prisoner compartment, where officers deployed pepper spray and tear gas.

“Yesterday, Genivaldo was asphyxiated in a vehicle turned into a gas chamber. Now, the tragedy of the day falls on the girl Heloisa Silva. In addition to holding the agents involved criminally responsible, there is much more to be done”, published the minister. “A police body that carries out barbaric episodes like these – and that, in its spare time, gets involved in attempted electoral coups – deserves to have its existence rethought,” he wrote.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF), through the Rio de Janeiro Public Prosecutor’s Office, requested the preventive arrest of the three PRF agents involved in the death. According to the MPF, the arrest request was made in the records of the criminal investigation opened to investigate the PRF’s actions during the approach. The Federal Court has not yet ruled on the arrest request made by the MPF.