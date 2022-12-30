Attacked by a she-bear in the Abruzzo Park, 33-year-old rescued by the dog: “I sent an audio to say goodbye”

Rescued from the fury of a she-bear thanks to her dog. A 33-year-old from Frosinone was wounded in the abdomen and leg after a face-to-face encounter with a she-bear in Forca d’Acero, in the Abruzzo National Park.

“When I saw the blood coming out of the wounds on my stomach and leg which, due to the bad fall to the ground, did not allow me to run, I thought my seconds were counted,” Antonio Rabbia told Corriere della Sera. “So I took the cell phone and, leaning on a stick, while trying to escape from that wood, I sent two vowels: one to my wife and the other to my father. I yelled at both of them ‘A bear attacked me: I can’t make it back. We will never see each other again. But know that I have always loved you. Goodbye'”.

The man was able to save himself thanks to the arrival of his dog which, alerted by the cries of its owner, started barking at the bear, who was defending her two cubs. The 33-year-old thus managed to reach the car parked on the state road, but leaving behind his pet, Biondo. “Once I was safe on the road, I started calling Biondo. I called him ten, a hundred times. But I never saw him again,” said Antonio, who then launched an appeal on Facebook to find him. Melissa came to her aid and after reading her post she wrote to Antonio. “After three days he brought my dog ​​back to me. Still scared, but, wagging his tail, he jumped on me, happy, like me, to hug us again ”.

For the 33-year-old, the doctors in Cassino established a 20-day prognosis, after dressing his wounds, immobilizing his back (he broke two ribs when he fell while fleeing), and plastered his leg due to a sprain. Accompanying him to the hospital were two friends to whom Antonio phoned immediately after the attack.

Meanwhile, Antonio has decided to contact a lawyer to obtain compensation from the park authority. “In the area there are no signs or prohibitions that prevent access to the paths,” lawyer Giuseppe Spaziani told the Roman edition of Corriere della Sera. “We want to know if the 60 bears in the park, all protected animals, are microchipped or not.”