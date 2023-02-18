A 24-year-old woman was attacked while she was exercising in the gym at her Florida apartment complex. A man man approached her and attacked her. It is still unclear whether the intent was that of a sexual assault or an attempted kidnapping. However, the woman defended herself with all her strength and in her struggle she used her cell phone to hit him in the face. She thus managed to escape and have the attacker arrested.
