“Help, I’m about to be killed by a bear”: Antonio’s shock audio Anger to his wife

Antonio Rabbiaengineer of Ausoniaat the end of December 2022 he was attacked by a bear in Abruzzo. While he was walking in a mountain area open to the public, in the Comino Valley, he came face to face with the animal that attacked him, biting him in the abdomen. In an audio that appeared on various sites, the young man’s screams are heard addressed to his wife: “Help, I’m about to be killed by a bear. I love you all”.

“As soon as I heard what happened to that poor runner killed by a bear in Trentino, a wound reopened for both me and my family. I keep thinking about how much I was lucky and how close to death he was. A horrible death,” Rabbia said.

