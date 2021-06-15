Denise Pipitone case: Milo Infante publishes a video of what happened to one of his correspondents in Mazara del Vallo

The tv program 2 pm continues to investigate in search of the truth about the kidnapping of Denise Pipitone. A few hours ago, the host of the program, Milo Infante, posted a video of what happened during a service.

The correspondent of Ore 14 Fadi has been attacked on the street by a man, who did not tolerate her presence and her questions about the child who disappeared on September 1, 2004.

Searching for the truth about Denise in Mazara can be dangerous. Attacked the correspondent of 14 hours. Solidarity and affection for our Fadi. 2 pm Rai2 is also this. Search the street for news and get beatings and threats. This gentleman will be sued even if he says he has nothing to lose. Again thanks to Mazara del Vallo and its fantastic inhabitants who welcomed us with affection and availability.

In the video we see a man railing against the journalist Fadi and attacking him with a helmet in hand. When asked who he was and what he wanted, the citizen replied that he was the son of a lady. Lady who obviously lives on that street. Heavy words, those used against a reporter for a television broadcast.

After the publication of the post, many users, residing in Mazara del Vallo, wanted apologize on behalf of the whole community, ensuring that the place is also inhabited by many respectable people. The same thing that Piera Maggio and Milo Infante have always supported.

Mazara del Vallo demanding justice for Denise Pipitone

Many mazarese have joined the pain of a mother who has been struggling for 17 years to find out what happened to her daughter. They have organized demonstrations and torchlight processions in honor of Denise Pipitone and ask truth and justice. Mazara who want Denise to be brought home.

It is not the first time that a journalist has been attacked, it had already happened with the envoys of Who has seen it. Someone perhaps does not want the truth to come out or is afraid to speak and prefers to use a aggressive verbal language.

