The militants of the Islamic State (Isis) have released a new video of the attack on the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow which caused the death of 137 people – according to the latest toll – and the wounding of 180. In the video, published by the ISIS Amaq news agency, armed men can be seen filming themselves chasing spectators in the lobby of the Crocus City Hall and shooting at of them with machine guns at point blank range, killing dozens of people. At one point, one of the armed men tells another to ''kill them and have no mercy''. The video lasts a minute and a half (Watch).

The hearing

The Moscow court has also confirmed the arrest of the fourth defendant for Friday's terrorist attack in Moscow until May 22nd. The accused – reports Ria Novosti – is called Muhammadsobir Faizov, and joins the other three arrested: Dalerjon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda and Shamsidin Fariduni.

Faizov is a 20-year-old temporarily unemployed Tajik who doesn't even speak Russian and was brought to court in a wheelchair, accompanied by doctors. The latest toll from Friday's attack speaks of 137 victims, including three children, as well as 182 injured.

Russian investigators have meanwhile found weapons and ammunition inside the Crocus City Hall. Security authorities reported seizing, among other things, two Kalashnikov assault rifles, more than 500 rounds of ammunition and 28 magazines.

Shopping center in St. Petersburg evacuated

Meanwhile, the London Mall shopping center in St. Petersburg was evacuated during the day. A man has been arrested by police in London Hall shopping center where he claimed he had planted explosive devices. The arrested man did not indicate where he had placed the bombs.

In Russia, a national day of mourning

In Russia, a day of national mourning proclaimed by President Vladimir Putin. Flags at half-mast, entertainment and sporting events canceled across the country, while Muscovites continue to bring flowers to the site of the terrorist attack and spontaneous memorials appear in Russian regions in memory of the victims. On Saturday alone, over 4 thousand residents of the capital went to medical centers to donate blood and help the victims of the terrorist attack, writes Ria Novosti.

Putin's tribute

Russian President Vladimir Putin today also paid tribute to the victims of the attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow by lighting candles and making the sign of the Cross.

“The president paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack,” the Kremlin wrote, providing the only information accompanying the video, which had no sound.

Zakharova: “Kiev lead immediately rejected by USA, not so fast with Kennedy assassination”

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, once again criticizes the United States which immediately ruled out Ukrainian involvement in the Moscow attack.

“White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said Ukraine was not involved in the Krasnogorsk terror attack, and that Islamic State was to blame. I wish they had done so quickly with the assassination of their own President Kennedy. But no: for more than 60 years they have not managed to find out who killed him. Or was it ISIS there too?”, said Zakharova, quoted by Tass.

Kuleba: “Putin is a pathological liar”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused the Russian president of being a “pathological liar” for wanting to blame the attack on Ukraine. “Putin lied about the 1999 building attacks, the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster, the 2004 Beslan school siegeabout the murders of Politkovskaya in 2006, Magnitsky in 2009, Nemtsov in 2015 and many other critics, the occupation of Crimea by Russian soldiers, the shooting down of MH17 and the plans to invade Ukraine, for cite just a few lies from a very, very long list,” he wrote on

“Putin is a pathological liar. Even now he is desperately trying to link Ukraine or other Western nations to the mass shooting near Moscow, despite the fact that there is no evidence to support such claims. Don't be fooled by Putin and by his henchmen. Their only goal is to motivate more Russians to die in their senseless and criminal war against Ukraine, as well as instill even more hatred for other nations, not only for Ukrainians, but for the entire West.”