Juarez City.- Three men were attacked with baton blows and knives this morning by unknown assailants who arrived at Puerto Altamira and Salicaria streets in the Las Gladiolas neighborhood, an attack that left one person dead and two more injured.

The Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) responded to citizen reports indicating an assault against three men at 1:07 a.m. this Sunday, so units were sent to the scene, where they found two men with stab wounds and another with blows caused by a baseball bat.

A police commander said that they provided assistance to the injured, who were taken to the General Hospital, where the death of Jesús Eduardo Peña Ontiveros, 26, was reported. He had two deep wounds in his chest.

Two other men, aged 26 and 25, are in the hospital’s emergency room, where their health condition is reported to be critical.

Witnesses to the incident say that preventive police arrested three people as the probable perpetrators of the attack.

There are now 43 people murdered during the month of July.