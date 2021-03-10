NAfter an attack on an elderly woman and her daughter in Frankfurt-Bornheim in connection with a trick theft, the police expanded the public search for the perpetrators. A few weeks ago, the police and the public prosecutor’s office had already published photos of the two suspects, but they have not yet led to an investigation. Now the case is supposed to be in the on Wednesday evening ZDF broadcast “File number XY” be taken up. The investigators hope that this will provide new clues. The public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt offered a reward of 2500 euros for information that led to the arrest of the perpetrators.

The act took place on the morning of December 16, 2020 in an apartment building in the Bornheimer Landwehr. The victim, an 84-year-old woman from Frankfurt, was just returning from shopping when an unknown woman approached her on the doorstep and reached for her bag without being asked. Surprised by this gesture, the elderly woman went into the house, hoping that the stranger would then leave her alone. But she followed her to the apartment door, where suddenly a man appeared. It came “out of nowhere,” the victim later recalled.

Pushed daughter down the stairs

A neighbor who was watching the scene approached the couple, who did not respond and instead pushed the eighty-four-year-old into their apartment. When the woman’s daughter arrived shortly afterwards to check on her mother, she could not enter the apartment. Finally, she threatened the police, whereupon the apartment door suddenly opened, the couple stormed out and pushed the daughter down the stairs.

The neighbor, who had previously become skeptical, followed the perpetrators. When she caught up with her, the man pulled a six-inch screwdriver from his pocket and injured the woman’s stomach. The couple then fled.

Half a million euros in damage

The act is not the only one charged with the suspects. They have been active since May 2017. In the meantime, they are charged with more than 30 acts, as a police spokesman said. All in all, they stole cash and jewelry with a total value of almost half a million euros.

The perpetrators worked in a division of labor. The woman posed as an employee of an institution such as the Johannitern, the city administration, the elderly or certain care services. In this way, she has stolen the trust of the victims. Shortly afterwards, the man appeared who brought news about “alleged complaints in the house”, as the police also say. On the grounds of having to check the condition of the apartment and the solvency of the residents, they were then asked to show their hiding places in the apartment. The woman then engaged the victim in conversation while the man stole the money and valuables.

Several variants of the commission of the crime

Eventually, in 2020, the acts varied. According to the police, the woman has now given priority and has led the victims into the bathroom in their apartments. There she distracted them for a few minutes while the man searched the apartment. In the spring of last year, the couple had also committed several acts in Nuremberg.

The man is described as about 65 years old, with gray hair and a gray beard. He was dressed in a gray hat. He also wore gold-rimmed glasses, a white and blue checked shirt, a blue coat and gray trousers, gray shoes and white gloves.

The woman is said to be of a similar age, with gray, shoulder-length hair. She was dressed in a gray cap, a red scarf, a blue coat, and she wore black trousers with black boots.

Witnesses who can provide information about the perpetrators are asked to report to the police on 069 – 755 52499.

Also rape with “Aktenzeichen XY”

A case from the Main-Kinzig district is also shown on the same television program. A previously unknown man had

At the beginning of June 2019, a 48-year-old woman threatened with a knife in a forest in Bad Orb, dragged her into a bush and raped her. The police headquarters in Southeast Hesse are investigating and receiving information.