A dispute over rent collection was the reason a 34-year-old man killed ten people in Montenegro on Friday, including two children, and wounded six others, before being killed himselfaccording to local media reports this Saturday.

Police have confirmed that the assailant, Vuk Borilovic, first shot at a family living in a house he ownedin the town of Medovina, in the southeast of the country.

“He shot at the family who, as tenants, lived in an area of ​​his house in Medovina. Using a firearm, a hunting shotgun, he first killed two children, ages eight and eleven, and wounded their mother , who later died in a medical center,” Police Director Zoran Brdjanin explained last night.

After killing his tenants, went to the house of his neighbors and there he fatally shot two old men and their son, and wounded the grandson. He then went out into the street and killed four people and injured five more.

According to some eyewitnesses, the attacker fired more than a hundred bullets during an hour.

A policeman was injured while the security agents tried to stop him and the employees of the medical emergency service could not approach the injured.

In the end, the murderer, who had no criminal record, was shot dead by a citizenpresumably another neighbor.

Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic called the massacre an unprecedented tragedy and said the entire country is in shock.

The Government of Montenegro has proclaimed as of this August 13 three days of mourning for this tragedy in the small country of only 600,000 inhabitants.

