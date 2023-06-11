Guerrero.- Two men lost their lives and another was wounded, in a shooting attack that occurred in a market in the capital Acapulco.

This occurred in a chicken stall, from the Tianguis Campesino, which stands in the Progreso neighborhood, details the news outlet El Sur, Guerrero Newspaper.

It is detailed that shortly before 12:00 p.m. to the emergency numbers it was reported that there were shots fired on Durango street and people had been injured.

Law enforcement agencies from all three levels of government came and saw two men shot to death, one inside the chicken stand and the other nearby.

It was learned that another man, injured, was taken to a hospital by his same companions.

Police cordoned off the area awaiting personnel from the Guerrero Prosecutor’s Office for legal proceedings.