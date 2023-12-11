One more day, a new TikTok trend. It's almost impossible for today's musicians to stay relevant if they don't go with the flow of the latest happenings on social media. It's part of the job. But what happens if the new trend is to throw objects at them to record it and then upload it to networks? We are not talking about stuffed animals or underwear, as has been done since pop was pop, but rather solid objects, more in line with what was happening in punk, although this is the closest to punk than Nick Jonas or Adele. They will never be there.

The growing aggressiveness of audiences towards artists is evident. In 2019, at a Drake concert, the Canadian artist took a fan's cell phone in the middle of the concert, recorded himself singing, and returned it to him. He did it because he asked him to. But it's no longer asked nicely. This year, in Chicago, the rapper had a cell phone thrown at him that hit him in the arm. He ignored it and continued without further ado. But not all artists have been so lucky. Bebe Rexha had to be hospitalized after a mobile phone was thrown at her head in the middle of a song. All to achieve virality on social networks because, of course, none of this happens without it being recorded and uploaded to the network. In Bebe Rexha's case, she had to receive stitches on her forehead and appear wearing protective glasses at her next concert. The aggressor could also be identified and brought to justice. According to reports Los Angeles Times, This is a 27-year-old New Yorker who confessed to the authorities that he did it because it is a trend on TikTok and the idea of ​​hitting the singer at the end of her concert seemed “funny” to him.

Other recent cases are less violent than Rexha's, but no less unusual. Harry Styles has been launched Nuggets chicken at various concerts; to Lil Nas “Is this your mother? “I don't know what to do or how to feel about it,” the author of So What.

Some academics and experts are trying to elucidate what reasons there may be behind this chain of attacks. There is a prevailing theory held by some researchers – such as Jennifer Stevens Aubrey of the University of Arizona or Lucy Bennett of Cardiff University – that the Covid-19 pandemic and confinement profoundly deteriorated the way young people behave in Massive events. At the moment, however, there are no answers. One day someone decided to attack an artist and reproduce it on TikTok, but like any internet phenomenon, its exact origin is very difficult to trace.

Artists and experts ask to end this. Some try to dialogue with the public and ask for respect, but others' patience runs out. Rapper 50 Cent hit a spectator with his microphone who was throwing objects at him, just as Cardi B did with a woman who threw a glass full of liquid at him. The rapper threw the microphone at his head while her voice continued playing through the speakers, performing one of her latest hits. At a concert in Las Vegas last July, Adele couldn't hold back when she saw a fan who looked like he was going to throw something at her: “Have you noticed how people are forgetting the damn show etiquette right now and just throwing shit at the scenery? Have you seen that? I dare you, I dare you to throw something at me. I swear I will kill you,” she yelled at him.