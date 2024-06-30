A spokesman for Russia’s Novolipetsk Steel said a “swarm” of drones attacked a plant of the company on Sunday, without causing any serious damage.

Igor Artamonov, the governor of the Lipetsk region in western Russia, where the steel factory is located, said in a separate statement that air defenses shot down nine drones over the factory area.

Earlier today, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that air defense systems destroyed 36 drones launched by Ukraine during the night that were targeting several areas in southwestern Russia, including Lipetsk.

The Russian news agency quoted the ministry as saying that Russian forces took control of the villages of “Spern” and “Novolyksandrivka” in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.