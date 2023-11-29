Attack planned in Leverkusen: Police arrest two teenagers

Thomas Haldenwang, the President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), had just warned in Berlin on Wednesday that the danger of Islamist attacks occurring in Germany was “real and higher than it has been for a long time” when it became known that Two young Islamists apparently had a very specific discussion about carrying out an attack on a Christmas market in Leverkusen on Friday. The two teenagers were arrested. An arrest warrant was issued for her on Wednesday.

As the FAZ learned from security circles, the BfV tracked down the two suspected jihadists through tips from a Western secret service. The service pointed out a suspicious Telegram user in a support group of the terrorist organization “Islamic State” (IS). The initially unidentified user calls for a “holy war” in a video and announces an attack on December 1st.

Known as an IS sympathizer

Thanks to the cooperation of the federal and state security authorities, it was possible to identify the 15-year-old German-Afghan citizen Erdis D. from Burscheid in North Rhine-Westphalia as the Telegram user who posted the video call. The investigators also found that D. was in contact with the 16-year-old Russian national Rasul M. from Wittstock in Brandenburg.

The two are said to have discussed various possible destinations such as Christmas markets or a synagogue. “In the end – and it became concrete in these chats – they agreed on a very specific attack plan on a Christmas market,” said North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) on Wednesday evening, without naming a location.







According to information from the FAZ, the two young people are said to have agreed on an attack on one of the Christmas markets in Leverkusen. The Federal and State Joint Counter Terrorism Center based in Berlin also dealt with the case.

Reul said that what really worried him was that the teenager from Burscheid was “once again a very young