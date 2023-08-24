It is noteworthy that the plane was on its way from Moscow to St. Petersburg, and this is the second time that news has been circulated of Prigozhin’s death as a result of a plane crash, as the first time was on October 13, 2019 in the Congo, but this time it was officially confirmed, so was the accident Was it the result of a Ukrainian attack or a technical glitch?

Is Ukraine involved?

Investigations are still underway, according to the Russian authorities, about the causes of the accident, despite Moscow’s announcement that the accident may be the result of a Ukrainian attack. Here, he says to Mykola Beliskov, a research fellow at the Ukrainian National Institute for Strategic Studies, that the accident has nothing to do with Kiev, not from near or from afar, for several reasons.

• If Ukraine participates in this incident, it will be a great victory, given Prigozhin’s involvement in war crimes against the Ukrainian army.

• Ukraine is not aware of Prigozhin’s itinerary, and this fuels the hypothesis that the accident was planned inside Russia.

• Ukraine attacks the Russian rear with drones, not long-range missiles, and this confirms that marketing Kiev’s involvement is an attempt to divert attention.

He explained to Mykola Beliskov, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the beneficiary of that incident must be sought, and at the present time Kiev will not benefit militarily from this as the Russian media is trying to promote, because Prigozhin is virtually far from the military arena after his failed coup.

In the context and in the first official comment from Kiev on the incident, the adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “waiting for the moment” to get rid of Prigozhin.

He explained, “The clear liquidation of Prigozhin and Wagner’s leadership two months after the attempted coup is a signal from Putin to the Russian elites ahead of the 2024 elections: Beware! Disloyalty equals death.”

Investigations are ongoing

An Embraer on a flight from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport to St. Petersburg. There were 3 pilots and 7 passengers on board. And they all died.” And the Federal Air Transport Agency announced that it had begun an investigation into all the circumstances of the accident, with subsequent analysis of the black box data of the crashed plane.

For his part, Oleg Artyovsk, a researcher on international affairs at the “Volsk” military institution, ruled out what the West is trying to promote, according to him, after the accident, that it was a plan at home to get rid of the “Wagner” commander through this incident.

Artyovsk explained, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that this scenario is illogical for several reasons, including:

• Prigozhin’s punishment has already been done by excluding him from the battles in Ukraine and his men joining the Russian army with contracts.

• The incident took place in an area that has been subjected to several attacks by Ukrainian marchers during the past weeks.

• Ukraine is trying to exploit the incident to create a kind of military distrust in the leadership, and this is a method used by the West for some time.

• Striking the relationship between Russia and Belarus, since it is the guarantor of the agreement to end the rebellion and a safe exit.

• Attempting to tarnish the image of Russian President Vladimir Putin internationally.

Prigozhin, whose forces fought alongside the Russian regular army in Ukraine, staged a short-lived armed insurrection against the Russian military leadership in late June and the Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and that his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian army.