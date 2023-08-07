Killing the hated Volodymyr Zelensky with a massive aerial bombardment: this would have been Moscow’s latest plan to liquidate the Ukrainian leader and strike the resistance in Kiev at the heart. Project thwarted by intelligence, which first took “countermeasures” to safeguard the president’s safety and then continued to follow the moves of the “mole” that the Russians had recruited to carry out the sensational assassination, and discover the cover network which he enjoyed.

War Russia Ukraine, today’s news live

A woman ended up in handcuffs, whose identity was not disclosed by the authorities: the secret services published a photo of her in what appears to be the moment of her arrest, with her face obscured like that of her guardian angels who escort her, two 007s from Kiev. «She was caught red-handed», reads the intelligence release, also accompanied by images of notes and chat dialogues with those who pulled the strings of the conspiracy.

The woman was once employed in a military store, it says, in Ochakov, Mykolaiv region. She had tried to obtain information on the itinerary of a visit by Zelensky to the region, the stops that the president would make if he personally went to film the places. In one of these, the plan envisaged a massive aerial bombardment that would have left no way out for the Ukrainian leader. And it was precisely to Ochakov that Zelensky went last July 27: that day, in a surprise lightning visit, the president inaugurated a medical center for the treatment of the wounded at the front.

But the plan had been thwarted, Kiev’s 007 wrote. The woman was unable to communicate in time with her interlocutors. Before the arrest was triggered, it was discovered that he also had other objectives, such as mapping the positions of electronic defenses and ammunition depots, equally important information for the accomplices of the mole, who now risks remaining in jail for up to 12 years for the dissemination of military information. “I was informed of the fight against the traitors,” was the comment of Zelensky, who has already escaped several assassination attempts. The best known, denounced by Kiev, was the attempt by a commando of Chechen special forces led by Ramzan Kadyrov, who, even before the start of hostilities, would have received the order from Vladimir Putin himself to eliminate all the Ukrainian leadership. Attempt then thwarted in the first days of the war.