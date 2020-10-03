Yogi Sarkar is on the backfoot over the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras and then the burning of her body by the police at midnight. One, where police action is being criticized all around, there is also a lot of politics on this issue.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has made a big attack on the Yogi government regarding the Hathras incident. He said, “Is there a system in UP? Since this government came to power, many cases have come. First came cases of mob lynching, murder of opposition leaders and filing cases against them. This is not new but common in Uttar Pradesh. “

Here, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that Congress MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathsar. He further said that he will meet the family of the victim in UP today, who has been murdered after being tortured.

Even before this, Rahul Gandhi tried to go to Hathras with sister Priyanka. But, the UP administration stopped him and had to come back from the Greater Noida Expressway. During this time Rahul also accused UP of pushing him and making him fall to the ground.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended five police personnel including Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer, CO, Inspector in the Hathras incident. The Chief Minister has taken this action based on the preliminary inquiry report given by the SIT constituted under the leadership of Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup.

The Chief Minister has given strict instructions that narcotics and polygraphy tests should be conducted for all police officers, plaintiffs and defendants, including the SP who are under investigation. Also, Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal has been made the new Superintendent of Police of Hathras.

Significantly, on 14 September, a Dalit girl from Hathras was gangraped. It is alleged that after the gangrape, the accused had cut off the woman’s tongue and broke her backbone. After the victim’s condition worsened, she was taken to Delhi for treatment. But on Tuesday morning, the victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. The police of Uttar Pradesh have been accused of daub in the case.

