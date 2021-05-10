The attack on the Colonial Pipeline operator in the US may be linked to the DarkSide group of Russian hackers. This is reported by CNN, citing sources from among the former employees of the American administration who worked in the field of cybersecurity.

The channel’s interlocutor claims that a group of DarkSide hackers allegedly from Russia is behind the cyberattack. According to him, these hackers usually carry out attacks against non-Russian-speaking countries. The channel stressed that due to the cyberattack, the operation of the pipeline, which provides fuel for 45 percent of the population of the US East Coast, was suspended. The American authorities have created an interagency team of specialists who will deal with the prevention of disruptions in the supply of fuel.

NBC News sources said that the attack was allegedly carried out by a Russian criminal group of hackers. They stated that the attack did not come from the state, it was carried out by hackers as part of a “criminal scheme.” In turn, the Bloomberg agency notes that DarkSide, created last summer, may be associated with both Russia and the countries of Eastern Europe.

On May 8, it was reported that the Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline operator in the United States, was subjected to a cyber attack. The company, whose network is the source of almost half of the fuel supplies to the US East Coast, was attacked by a ransomware virus. Colonial said it shut down systems to contain the threat. Presumably, the attack was carried out by the DarkSide faction. She is known the fact that it does not attack state institutions and social facilities, large companies that can pay a large ransom become its victims.

The US regularly accuses Russia of large-scale cyberattacks on US government systems. Moscow denies accusations of hacker attacks on American departments and considers them unfounded.