Baghdad, Iraq.- American personnel have been wounded in a suspected rocket attack on a military base in Iraq, U.S. defense officials said Monday, marking a recent surge in attacks against U.S. forces.

The attack comes at a time when tensions in the Middle East are rising following the assassinations last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and the top political leader of Hamas in Iran.

U.S. defense officials said troops at the Al Asad air base were still assessing the damage. Iraqi security officials confirmed the attack Monday morning, but no group claimed responsibility.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

In recent weeks, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have resumed attacks on bases hosting US forces in Iraq and Syria after a pause of several months.