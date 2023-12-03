EAccording to US reports, a US warship was attacked in the Red Sea by drones belonging to the Iran-allied Houthi militia. The destroyer USS Carney responded to distress calls from three merchant ships in the southern Red Sea, the US Military Command for the Middle East (Centcom) said on Sunday. Three drones that flew towards the warship were shot down.

“Today there were four attacks on three different merchant vessels operating in international waters in the southern Red Sea,” Centcom said. The Carney noticed a missile fired from a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen that landed near the Bahamas-flagged freighter Unity Explorer. The ship later reported minor damage from another missile.

The cargo ship “Number 9”, which sails under the Panamanian flag, reported damage from a missile from Yemen, while the “Sophie II”, which also sails under the Panamanian flag, said it was also hit but did not suffer any significant damage.

Centcom said the attacks posed “a direct threat to international trade and maritime security.” “We also have every reason to believe that while these attacks are being carried out by the Houthis in Yemen, they are being carried out entirely by Iran be supported,” it continued. The US would “consider all appropriate measures in full coordination with its international allies and partners,” the military command announced.







Houthis attack merchant ships

The Houthi militia had previously claimed responsibility for attacks on the “Unity Explorer” and the “Number 9”. It carried out an operation against “two Israeli ships” in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Shiite militia said online -Networks The ships were attacked with a missile and a drone after they rejected “warnings” from the Houthis.

The Ambrey company, which is responsible for maritime security, had previously reported rocket fire on a British freighter flying the Bahamas flag. The missile hit the ship and the crew escaped to safety, it said in a statement. According to Ambrey, the ship belongs to a company owned by British citizen Dan David Ungar.

The British maritime authority UKMTO had reported “drone activity, including a possible explosion” near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and advised ships to exercise increased caution.

Ten percent of world trade passes through the Red Sea

The Houthi rebels had previously threatened to attack “all ships” linked to Israel. All ships that fly the Israeli flag, that are owned by Israeli companies or that are operated by Israeli companies are a target, Sari said. He repeated this threat on Sunday. The alleged Israel connection of the recently attacked ships could not initially be independently verified.







One of the world’s most important shipping routes runs along the Yemeni coast to and from the Suez Canal in Egypt. This canal connects the Mediterranean with the Red Sea, providing the shortest sea route from Asia to Europe. Around ten percent of all world trade passes through the Red Sea.

There have been several incidents in the Red Sea in recent weeks. The US destroyer USS Carney shot down, among other things, several cruise missiles and drones that, according to the US, were said to have been launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen. In mid-November, the rebels also hijacked a cargo ship partly owned by a British-Israeli businessman.

The Iran-backed Houthis see themselves as part of the self-proclaimed “Axis of Resistance” directed against Israel. This also includes other Iranian-backed groups such as the radical Islamic Hamas and the Shiite Islamist Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Since the war between Israel and Hamas began in response to their brutal attack on Israeli territory, the Houthi militia has fired drones and rockets into Israel on several occasions.

Houthi fighters also captured the car freighter “Galaxy Leader” on November 19 and took its crew prisoner. According to maritime security firm Ambrey, the owner of the car carrier is Ray Car Carriers, whose parent company is owned by Israeli businessman Abraham “Rami” Ungar.