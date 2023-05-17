Home page politics

From: Marc Dimitriu

Split

Symbolic picture: US flag. © IMAGO/Francis Joseph Dean/Dean Picture

Apparently several employees of the US consulate in Nigeria were shot dead. No US citizens are said to be among the victims.

Abuja – Two Nigerian US consulate employees were killed in an attack on a convoy, according to BNO News. A White House spokesman confirmed that the victims were not US citizens.

Attack on US consulate in Nigeria: Several employees shot dead – No US citizens involved

Speaking at a White House press conference, John Kirby of the US National Security Council stated: “No US citizens were involved and therefore no US citizens were injured. We know of some victims, maybe even some dead.”