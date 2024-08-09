The Ministry of Defense showed footage of an airstrike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) launched a strike with Su-34 fighter-bombers against Ukrainian soldiers and equipment in the Kursk region. The corresponding footage was made available to Lenta.ru.

In the video, one of the fighters takes off from the airfield and drops two shells on an open area, where two explosions occur as a result. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were attacked by aviation bombs with a universal planning and correction module, the Russian Defense Ministry noted. Such bombs allow for precise strikes from a safe distance.

According to the defense department, the crews received confirmation from intelligence that the targets had been destroyed, after which they safely returned to the airfield.

Heavy equipment of the Russian Armed Forces sent to Kursk region

The Ministry of Defense is building up forces in the border area, where active military actions with Ukrainian Armed Forces units continue. Earlier, the department showed footage of Russian Armed Forces units advancing to the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region.

The video shows a march of columns with various equipment of the Russian army. Towed artillery pieces, BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), tanks transported on trailers, heavy tracked vehicles, as well as KamAZ and Ural vehicles are moving along the highway towards Sudzha.

In addition, as reported by Telegram– the Zvezda TV channel, among the equipment, homemade fire support vehicles based on the MT-LB were spotted – “with an installed launcher from the Grad MLRS, with a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun and a 100-mm MT-12 cannon.” Also in the column, 152-mm self-propelled howitzers “Msta-S” with anti-drone frames and rubber-fabric screens can be seen.

What does the Ministry of Defense say about the situation in Kursk Oblast?

The Russian army continues to prevent the Ukrainian Armed Forces from advancing deeper into the region. Ukrainian formations in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts, as well as reinforcements attempting to approach them, are being attacked.

“Units of the North group of troops, together with the Russian FSB, continue to destroy armed formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sudzhensky and Korenevsky districts of the Kursk region, directly adjacent to the Russian-Ukrainian border,” the defense department reported.

Thus, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 400 servicemen and 32 armored vehicles, including a tank, four armored personnel carriers, three infantry fighting vehicles, and 24 Kozak armored combat vehicles. Russian aviation is also striking at the advancing reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sumy region.

The Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers attacked the positions of Russian troops near the settlements of Oleshnya and Nikolayevo-Daryino. To do this, they used 11 tanks and more than 20 combat armored vehicles.

The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling and is currently heavily damaged. “The operation to destroy the Ukrainian Armed Forces formations continues,” the Defense Ministry reported.