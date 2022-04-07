NATO deputy secretary: “The more we help the Ukrainians, the sooner the conflict will end.” And on the Russians: “The morale of the troops is very low, the logistics are not up to par”

From the morale of the Russian troops “at this very low moment” to the denial that there could be an escalation of the conflict. Even if “we expect a massive attack by Russia in the Donbass”. Speaking is Mircea Geoana during an interview with Piazzapulita, on La7. Several points were touched by the NATO Deputy Secretary who, first of all, focuses attention on one aspect: “NATO’s duty is to find a balance between daring to support Ukraine without running the risk of an escalation of a war between NATO and Russia which would be far more complex and would have far more serious consequences. But trust our sense of responsibility: the stronger the Ukrainian military resistance, the more it will be in a better position in the negotiations. If we are successful on the battlefield, Russia will be more willing to negotiate ”. A response that replies to partisan criticism of the West’s decision to supply arms to Ukraine. “I understand their point of view – underlined Geoana – but at the same time we think that the stronger Ukraine is, the sooner we will reach a political solution of this terrible”. Then: «Let’s not say that the war will last years but it could last years. It could take months or weeks, depending on how the situation evolves. The more we support Ukraine, the sooner it ends ».

Watch the live hour-by-hour of the conflict in Ukraine

Ground morale of the Russian troops

“I think the Russian weapon and the political leaders in the Kremlin have been good at communicating the image of a highly efficient, almost invincible army. Now we see that some things are true, for example hypersonic missiles, they have modernized the arsenal a lot. But this army is not equipped in the best way, the logistics are not the best, the command center is not up to par and the morale of the Russian troops is very low ». Here is what the NATO deputy secretary says about the situation of the Russian army.

We enter the second phase of the conflict

Now we are entering the second phase of the conflict, says the NATO deputy secretary who then underlines: “I have the impression that the second phase will require other types of needs from the Ukrainian army, so the Allied support for Ukraine will change according to this. Allies will supply more weapons to Ukraine according to its needs at this stage ». There is the awareness that many things have changed: «The determination we have at NATO and in the allies is stronger than ever: the atrocities we saw in Bucha really touched us. I can only provide that support for Ukraine continues to be consistent and useful in the new phase of the war. “

The truth is also emerging for Russian leaders

Finally, the NATO deputy secretary says that Russian leaders are also opening their eyes to the conflict. “At the beginning they denied the Kremlin, they lived in a bubble, no one seemed to want to tell Putin the truth but now the truth is emerging also for Russian leaders”.

On NATO expansionism seen as a reason wanted by Putin to attack Ukraine, the NATO deputy secretary maintains: «It is one of Putin’s biggest lies that the expansion of NATO to some countries is a threat to Russia. It is ridiculous that Russia feels threatened by NATO ».