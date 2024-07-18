Attack on Trump, who is the journalist Marco Violi victim of fake news

The Roma Calcio fan, Marco Violi, publisher and editor-in-chief of Romagiallorossa.it, has announced complaints against the X accounts and newspapers that posted and distributed a photo of him last night, indicating him as the perpetrator of the attack on former US President Donald Trump. The ‘hoax’, before being debunked, spread worldwide, with the image of Violi, indicated as ‘Mark Violets’. “Tomorrow the entire Violi family will proceed to report the professional defamers who have been persecuting me and my family since 2018 (there is already a criminal case against them),” Violi informs on X, after having also published a denial on his Instagram profile. “I was woken up in the middle of the night (at 2 am in Italy, to be precise) by the numerous notifications I received on Instagram and on X,” says the director of the online specialist newspaper.

“I am in Italy, I am in Rome and I had no idea what had happened except watching Sky Tg 24 in Italy”. “The news circulating about me are completely unfounded and are organized by a group of haters who have been ruining my life since 2018”, explains Violi, “even with stakeouts at my home, photos of my intercom and my front door. Real stalkers”, whose accounts the victim of this global fake news also publishes, one of which has already been deactivated by X. Tomorrow Violi will file a complaint: “Having been a journalist since 2006, I know very well that you have to check all the sources before you put a supposed monster on the front page. I kindly ask you to leave me alone.”