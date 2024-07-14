Attack on Trump, those bullets push Donald towards the White House

They wanted to take out Donald Trump but in fact they took down Joe Biden. This is the comment that comes spontaneously from the disconcerting shooting in Pennsylvania that did not seriously wound the former American president, but killed a participant. Trump, unharmed and combative from the most heated moments and afterwards, showed what he is made of: he will not give up the race for the White House, on the contrary… . And this bloody episode closes the American electoral campaign early and hands over the leadership of America and the Western world to the red-haired builder.

Honor of the weapons to the outgoing president Biden who responded with sincere and active solidarity towards the opponent who was hit. And while we question the safety and efficiency of the US security services and how it was possible to allow a sniper to climb armed onto a roof a few meters from the stage of the rally, we congratulate ourselves for the averted danger and we inevitably observe that those shots burst onto the global scene suddenly changing the course of history. As often during similar attacks in the past, those bullets push Donald Trump upwards towards the White House, trigger the de facto game over of the US presidential elections and change history. In America, in Europe and in the world. Where politics does not reach, the rifle does, which in America, unfortunately, is abundantly used and abused.