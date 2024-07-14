Attack on Trump, the world in shock: from Meloni to Zelensky, here are the reactions

The condemnation of theattack on Donald Trump. The American President Joe Bidenwho returned to the White House shortly after the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally, said: “I am grateful to know that Trump is safe and well. I pray for him, his family and everyone who was at the rally as we await further information.” Biden then stressed that “there is no place for political violence in the United States”Shock and solidarity were also expressed by former President Barack Obama, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Meloni: “Dialogue and responsibility prevail over hatred and violence”

But solidarity with the former president also came from abroad. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was following “with apprehension the updates from Pennsylvania. My solidarity and best wishes for a speedy recovery to Trump, with the hope that the next months of the election campaign may see dialogue and responsibility prevail over hatred and violence”.

Salvini: “Go Donald, go!”

🚨 Donald Trump shot at a rally in Pennsylvania, carried away bleeding from one ear: all my closeness to the president @realDonaldTrump to the tens of thousands of people present.

GO DONALD GO!!! pic.twitter.com/KaxBBIekX7 — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) July 13, 2024

Tajani: “Attack that worries and shocks us”

“It worries us, it shocks us, it should never happen that in a great democratic country like the USA, the home of democracy in the world, a light for all, instead it is shocked by another attack during the election campaign”. This is what the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, said, commenting on the attack. “Fortunately – he added – Trump was not seriously injured. But I hope that violence will no longer be the protagonist of an election campaign so important for the United States but also for the entire world”. The Deputy Prime Minister then reiterated “our deep closeness to the United States and I condemn violence that has no place in the democratic debate”.

Netanyahu shocked, Orban’s greetings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “shocked” by the attack, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who met with the former president just a few days ago, sent him “thoughts and prayers in these dark hours.”

von der Leyen’s condolences

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “deeply shocked” by the shooting in Pennsylvania. “I am deeply shocked by the shooting at the campaign rally of the former US president. I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery and offer my condolences to the family of the innocent victim,” she wrote on X. “Political violence has no place in a democracy,” she continued.

Zelensky ‘shocked’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “shocked.” “Such violence has no justification and has no place anywhere in the world. Violence should never prevail,” he wrote on X. “I am relieved that Donald Trump is now safe and I wish him a speedy recovery. My condolences go to the family of the victim of this attack, a rally attendee,” he continued. “I extend my appeal to all those shocked by this event to stay strong. I hope America emerges stronger from this.”

Schlein: “Firm condemnation of attack on Trump, no room for violence”

“The Democratic Party condemns in the strongest terms the attack on Donald Trump. Political violence must have no place within our democracies, we have said this on the occasion of other attacks on politicians that have taken place in Europe in recent months, and we reiterate it clearly today after what happened in the USA. Everywhere, those who care about democracy, in the United States as elsewhere, must now firmly oppose every type of hate speech and political violence”. This was stated in a note by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein.

US: Xi Expresses Compassion and Sympathy to Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday expressed his “compassion and sympathy” for Donald Trump, who was injured in an attack at a rally in Pennsylvania. “China is closely following the situation,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.