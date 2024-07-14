From US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, killed in an attack on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, to Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese Prime Minister killed in July 2022 in the middle of a meeting, to Yitzhak Rabin, killed on November 4, 1995 at the end of a demonstration in support of the Oslo Accords. From Anwar al-Sadat, the president of Egypt killed on October 6, 1981 while attending the military parade to commemorate the beginning of the Yom Kippur War against Israel fought in 1973, to Robert Kennedy, killed on June 6, 1968 while he was in the middle of his election campaign, to Olof Palme, the Swedish prime minister killed on February 28, 1986, to Mahatma Gandhi, killed on January 30, 1948 with three gunshots by a radical Hindu fanatic, and up to the president of the United States Abraham Lincoln, killed on April 14, 1865 while attending a show at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, and the attempt on Ronald Reagan’s life on March 30, 1981, when the president of the United States was seriously wounded by gunshots. History is full of attacks or assassination attempts against political leaders and some of them, such as the assassination attempt in Sarajevo on 28 June 1914, during which the heir to the throne of the Austrian Empire Franz Ferdinand died, had important repercussions.. In that case it led the Austro-Hungarian Empire to declare war on Serbia and it was the first step towards the First World War.

Looking at the most recent episodes, before the attempted assassination of the former US President Donald Trump, the attack on the Slovakian Prime Minister made the headlines Robert Fico May 15, 2024. The 59-year-old Slovak politician was shot four times by a 71-year-old man after leaving a government meeting in Handlova. Hospitalized “in serious condition,” Fico underwent emergency surgery. He was later discharged two months later.

Previously, in July 2022, he is the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to be shot dead in an attack. The Japanese who was no longer in power was giving a speech in Nara when he was hit by several bullets. Shinzo Abe died as a result of his injuries. The suspect, who was immediately arrested and disarmed, was a 41-year-old former soldier of the Kaijō Jieitai, the Maritime Self-Defense Force. He had justified his act with Shinzo Abe’s alleged ties to a cult to which his mother had given a lot of money. The attack shocked a country with extremely strict gun laws.

On September 1, 2022, the Argentine vice president was targeted Christina Kirchner under her house in Buenos Aires. The attacker pointed a gun at her less than a meter from her face but miraculously the shot did not go off. In November 2022, the former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan escapes attempted murder with leg injury in Wazirabad. Shooter arrested.

On July 7, 2021, the President of Haiti, Young Moseswas killed at his home in Port-au-Prince by an armed commando of 28 men. Three members of the commando were killed and about twenty individuals were arrested, including 18 former Colombian soldiers. In September 2018, the one targeted was the then far-right candidate for the presidency of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. A month before the elections, the man who would later become Brazil’s president was stabbed in the abdomen while greeting a crowd in Minas Gerais. The attacker, 40, was quickly arrested and said he had acted “on God’s orders.” Already leading in the polls at the time, Bolsonaro was elected president of Brazil a few weeks later.

Also in 2018, on August 4, a drone attack targeted the president of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro while giving a speech at a military ceremony in Caracas. The Venezuelan head of state escaped unharmed. In June 2018, an explosion at the end of an election rally by the president of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa in Bulawayo, in the south of the country, caused several victims but the head of state emerged unharmed.