After the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Russia also intervened through the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova. “Exactly two months ago, I drew attention to the fact that in the United States they literally encourage incitement to hatred against political opponents.” At that time, Zakharova recalls, “I also gave examples of the American tradition of assassinating presidents and presidential candidates.”

Zakharova said in May that in the United States “they are openly talking about the need to kill the presidential candidate, former president of the country Donald Trump.”