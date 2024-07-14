Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/14/2024 – 19:09

Steno Research CEO Andreas Steno Larsen estimates that the attack on former US President Donald Trump could trigger a market reaction similar to that which followed the assassination attempt on then US President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

At the time, Treasury yields rose, the euro fell 3% against the dollar and stock markets were flat for three weeks. “I would bet on a similar trend here, assuming the episode has some impact,” Larsen said in a note.

Larsen also believes that the attack should further improve Trump’s position in the polls. According to him, the situation could potentially render useless the Democrats’ efforts to save Biden’s campaign, which was already weakened after the debate at the end of last month.